Alligator spotted in Dogwood Lake in Surfside Beach, SCDNR doesn’t plan to remove it

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Alligator was spotted in Dogwood Lake in Surfside Beach Monday, according to the Town of Surfside Beach.

David Lucas with SCDNR said there are no plans to remove it from the lake. He said the gator is less than five feet and smaller alligators normally do not pose a risk.

He also said it is not in a highly-accessible area for foot traffic, such as in a street. Lucas said the main reason it won’t be removed is because it’s not acting aggressively.

SCDNR plans to put up signs warning people about the alligator, Lucas said. He thinks the gator got in the lake from another body of water, saying they typically move around when temperatures rise, especially in early spring.

SCDNR stresses to residents and visitors not to feed the alligators. Lucas said they will get used to people feeding them, associate people with food, and then move towards humans, potentially causing harm.

It is not known if the alligator just got there or has been there for a while and wasn’t noticed until recently.

More information about alligators can be found on the SCDNR website.