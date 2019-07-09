American Red Cross experiencing ‘blood emergency,’ asking for blood and platelet donors

(WBTW) – The American Red Cross says they are experiencing a “blood emergency” and is asking for blood and platelet donors.

“Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care,” said a release from the ARC.

The ARC said nearly 450 less blood drives were held during the week of 4th of July than during a typical week, which led to about 17,000 fewer donations.

The ARC adds they now have “less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients.”

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Senior Vice President for Red Cross Blood Services Cliff Numark. “Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors – especially those give have never given or haven’t given in a while – are urged to make an appointment to give today.”

Donors of all types, especially type O, are asked to donate.

Blood drives will be held in July in Conway, Little River, Longs, Loris, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Florence, Chesterfield and Cheraw.

A list of events can be found and appointments can be made on the ARC’s website, mobile app, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.