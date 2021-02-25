American Red Cross opens evacuation shelter for Horry County families impacted by flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter for Horry County families impacted by flooding.

The evacuation shelter opened at 5 p.m. at South Strand Recreation Center on Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach, the Red Cross said. Supplies were delivered to the site Thursday afternoon.

Anyone entering the shelter will have to complete a health screening and will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Any family planning to use the evacuation shelter is asked to bring any medications, specific child items, or anything else to make the stay more comfortable, the Red Cross said.