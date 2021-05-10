Amid new league facility requirements, leaders to look at future of Pelicans’ Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marks the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ home opener and first home game since August 2019.

Also happening Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council is set to have its first reading of a proposed extension of the team’s lease. City officials face some major decisions about the stadium after they say new league agreements will require major investments.

“There’s going to have to be significant investment in the current stadium,” Myrtle Beach city manager Fox Simons said. “Or part of the conversation is going to be whether it’s the current stadium or a new stadium.”

Myrtle Beach city council will have its first reading Tuesday on an ordinance that would extend the team’s lease at the stadium for another two years. It’s jointly owned by the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County in a 70-30 ratio.

During that proposed extension, Simons said the community would need to look at if it’s more cost effective to renovate or just build a new stadium. He said a new agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball requires significant investments.

“There’s not a gym or a workout facility,” Simons said. “Major League Baseball is now demanding those be on site. They have to have room for a commissary for a kitchen.”

Simons said other improvements are needed to. To get the stadium on par with ‘player development,’ he said it would likely cost more than 15 million dollars.

“But that doesn’t touch… the press box, the front office, the concession area, the seats,” he said.

Simons said a decision should be made by the end of the proposed two year extension. Count on News13 for updates.