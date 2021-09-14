An out-of-towner’s guide to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is a hot spot for out-of-towners, whether visiting for a short vacation or moving to the area full time.

Here’s a list that will help you fit in, in no time.

1. The best time to visit isn’t actually the summer

Wait until fall; the temperature is much more tolerable but definitely still warm enough and there are a lot less people around. Hotels are also a lot cheaper.

2. We really hate when people say something was better where they came from

For example… don’t tell us the pizza was SO much better in your hometown in Ohio. It’s just annoying.

3. Southern ladies are sweet… but our tea is sweeter

Seriously, if you order tea, expect it to be a solid 80% sugar. And if you ask for tea unsweet, you’re definitely going to get some strange looks.

4. Don’t say the real Carolina is North Carolina

Them’s fightin’ words.

5. Repeat after me… “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”

You’ll start saying this more often than you realize. Especially if you’re from the north where it’s more of a dry heat.

6. We love our sea turtles

Just fill in any holes you dig on the beach and turn your lights off during turtle season — “sea turtles dig the dark.”

7. There are several tourist attractions

Yes, you should go to a few of them while you’re here. Sure they can be a bit cliché… but they’re fun. P.S.: don’t forget about the SkyWheel, it’s a staple to the area.

8. If you don’t like the weather, just wait 15 minutes… it will change

Just trust me. It will change. It can be storming one minute and clear skies the next.

9. Running Behind?

If you’re running late to an appointment or work… you will without fail get stuck behind someone on a moped, going 10 below the speed limit. Just take a deep breath, you’re on beach time now.

10. On the note of traffic…

People either go below the speed limit or are doing 70 in a 50 with a coffee in one hand and some variety of food in the other. There is no in-between. Also, avoid Highway 501 during rush hour… you’ll thank us later.

11. No matter what you’re craving, we have it

Want Italian food? We’ve got it. Mediterranean? Yep. Vietnamese? Absolutely. Seafood? Is that even a question?

12. We love our beach

And we know you’re going to fall in love with it just as quickly as we did.