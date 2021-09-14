Annual ‘Beach Sweep/Creek Sweep’ set Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove areas

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 31st annual “Beach Sweep/Creek Sweep” will take place Saturday morning in areas of North Myrtle Beach and Cherry Grove.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the oceanfront areas of North Myrtle Beach and some areas of the marsh in the Cherry Grove section.

The event, sponsored by the volunteer group Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful, is part of the state’s largest single-day, volunteer cleanup effort. It will take place between 9 and 11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m. at the Cherry Grove boat ramp at 53rd Avenue North.

The statewide “Beach Sweep/River Sweep” organized by the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has taken place annually since 1988. It is held in conjunction with the International Coastal Cleanup, coordinated by the Ocean Conservancy.

Once the sweep is over, the Ocean Conservancy tallies all of the debris data, which is used in litter-prevention efforts.

To volunteer, email dgbarnhill@nmb.us, call 843-280-5673 or just show up on Saturday. Local participating volunteer groups and sponsors include: