MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Due to Sunday’s weather forecast, the event will now be held March 26, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet.