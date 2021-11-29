Another class-action lawsuit filed over Horry County road fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against Horry County and some county officials, claiming the county is illegally collecting road fees and not offering to refund the money to Horry County citizens.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 2, claims the road fee collection is illegal because a similar “road maintenance fee” charged by Greenville County was ruled unconstitutional by the South Carolina Supreme Court in June. The lawsuit is against the county, council, Administrator Steve Gosnell and Treasurer Angie Jones.

Currently, Horry County charges $50 per year per registered vehicle in the county. After the Supreme Court ruling in Greenville County, many counties across the state have “suspended these types of fees,” according to the suit. However, Horry County has not.

The lawsuit claims that because the county has not returned any of the money to the citizens, it is “the epitome of bad government; taking money illegally from citizens and after the South Carolina Supreme Court informs them these fees are illegal, the government actors still refuse to return the ill-gotten fees.”

Previously, a similar lawsuit was filed in August, but it was later dismissed. That lawsuit was also seeking refunds for “all unlawfully charged road fees.”