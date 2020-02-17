Anyor man charged with negligent use of firearm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Anyor man is arrested on a charge of accidentally firing his gun into a home nearby while cleaning it.

Horry County police responded to Canterbury Drive in Myrtle Beach on Saturday evening in reference to property damage that looked like bullet holes.

Police say 21-year-old Nikolai Ryder Zaitsev, when questioned, told them he shot his gun earlier in the night. Police say he seemed to be very worried and shaken up.

A complainant stated she was out and when she returned home, she noticed bullet holes in the wall. She said she left home around 7:45 p.m. and returned at 9:30 p.m., where she found pellets of brass on her kitchen table and floor.

When police interviewed Zaitsev, he showed them the hole from the gunshot near where he was cleaning his gun when it went off. Police then found the gun and ammunition in his bedroom and cleared it to make the home safe.

Zaitsev did confess to firing the gun before being arrested, police said. He remained cooperative and honest throughout the investigation, according to the report. J. Reuben Long shows Zaitsev’s is from Aynor and it is unclear if he was living in the Myrtle Beach home where the gun went off.

Zaitsev was charged with criminal negligent use of firearms, property damage, and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the next day on a $500 bail.