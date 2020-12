CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Appalachian State will play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Coastal Carolina University, according to a report from Brett McMurphy.

Appalachian State headed to Myrtle Beach Bowl & Georgia State headed to LendingTree Bowl, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 13, 2020

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played at Brooks Stadium Dec. 21. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.