Application date for waived building permit fees extended in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Myrtle Beach City Council were updated Tuesday by the city’s Emergency Operation Center on damage conditions following Hurricane Dorian.

EOC manager Bruce Arnel says the city was spared and saw minimal damage.

Some trees, tree limbs, and power lines were torn down in the storm, but Arenal says there was no significant flooding in the city.

He credits EOC IT employees and newly installed technology for his department’s success.

“We do have some new technology in our EOC that, as a matter of fact we just rolled this out a couple weeks ago. We learned a lot about that technology which will help us in the future with not only managing the incidents, but recovering from incidents,” said Arnel.

Council members decided to give home and business owners more time to get free building permits to make storm related repairs.

The extension will last for two more weeks.

Although the storm’s damage is minimal in Myrtle Beach, council wanted to give people more time if they need it.

“Seems like we only have two people in this point of time, but we want to make sure people who are dealing with anything dealing with the storm doesn’t have an additional fee they have to pay. And with Dorian it doesn’t seem to be as needed, but we want to make sure people who need it can have it,” said councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat.

Those needing free building permits must apply at the City Services building on Oak Street.