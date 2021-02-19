Applications available for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County homeownership

Horry County, SC – Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has announced the opening of applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program. Applications may be submitted March 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021.

To qualify for the Habitat Homebuyer program, applicants must have lived in Horry County for at least one year, fall within noted income limits, show a need for safe, decent and affordable housing, and be willing to partner with Habitat.

The Homebuyer program is a 12- to 18-month program where families attend monthly financial classes, perform sweat equity hours, pay closing costs, pay down their current debt and agree to not take on any additional debt. Upon completion of the program, families can purchase their Habitat home with an interest-free mortgage.

Pertinent documents and additional information regarding the application process can be found at https://habitathorry.org/what-we-do/homeownership/. Additional questions may be referred to the Family Services Director, Michelle Morgan, at (843) 650-8815 ext. 8003.

Habitat looks forward to welcoming new families into the program this spring. Since 1990, Habitat has been able to partner with close to 160 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. For more information about the nonprofit’s mission and programs, visit https://habitathorry.org/.