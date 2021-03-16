Are esports the future of Myrtle Beach tourism?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is already causing buzz in the esports world — before it’s even launched an initiative into it.

“There are already people who are reaching out to us about wanting to do events here, which is great,”said Jonathan Paris, the executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce planned to launch a feasibility survey on esports tourism last year, but it was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The study is listed as one of the chamber’s priorities in its 2021 annual plan.

Esports has quickly emerged as the newest main sector of the sporting industry, with teams and competition circuits appearing for games like Rocket League, League of Legends and Fortnite. Cities, like Darlington, have added esports to their list of recreational programs, colleges have launched scholarships around the games and more and more schools have added esports clubs to their campuses.

Attracting competitions could be lucrative for the Grand Strand, both through physical viewers and through exposure by hosting events on popular streaming platforms such as Twitch. The 2017 League of Legends World Championship — an often-cited example about the colossal draw of esports — had more than 80 million viewers, and in 2014, the social experiment Twitch Plays Pokemon crowdsourced more than a million people who input commands over a series of several weeks in an attempt to beat the game.

“I think it takes a lot of people by surprise, because it’s not just video games and somebody sitting at home playing games,” Paris said.

He said esports is becoming a popular way to drive tourism. The area could also get visibility from online exposure by hosting events.

“I think that is our goal with esports,” Paris said. “Let’s find our niche in that world, and I think we want to clearly draw visitors as much as we can.”

It’s one of the hotter topics he’s heard at events and conferences. Paris points to Las Vegas and Daytona Beach as areas that have become esports destinations. Arlington, Texas, has a dedicated esports stadium that can fit 2,500 spectators. Raleigh — the home of developer Epic Games, which created the massively-popular Fortnite — has also emerged as a gaming location.

Paris said Myrtle Beach is already established in the sports scene, with facilities booked almost year-round.

Myrtle Beach’s efforts will start with the feasibility study, which will give a general overview of the local esports landscape, what type of events the area could bring in, the potential economic impact and a review of facilities that could host events. Competitions could be held in ballrooms, a convention center or movie theaters that have the proper bandwidth. Paris said the next step will be to create an action plan, and then quickly move on it.