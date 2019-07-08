Area animal shelters to participate in ‘Pick Me! SC’ adoption event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several area animal shelters will participate in the upcoming “Pick Me! SC” adoption event.

The event will be held across the state from July 12 – 14, according to the event’s website. Participating shelters in the News13 area include:

Jess Wnuk, with the Grand Strand Humane Society, says the shelter will participate in the event on July 13 and July 14, with a goal of at least 125 adoptions.

Photo: Grand Strand Strand Humane Society

The shelter will be open extended hours both days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to Wnuk. All adoption fees are waived during this event and are sponsored through a grant from Hadwin-White Subaru and the ASPCA. The event at the GSHS will also have food, music, and giveaway.

Adoption fees will also be waived at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, according to a release.

Adoptions fees will be paid from July 12 to July 14 by the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals, the release said. More than 200 animals at the shelter are looking for a home.

The shelter will open July 12 to July 14 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.