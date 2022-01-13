Area humane societies encourage participation in Betty White challenge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Area humane societies are encouraging people to participate in the Betty White challenge in honor of what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

The Hollywood star, most famously known for her roles in Golden Girls and the Mary Tyler Moore Show, was also known for her love of animals. Days after White died, the Betty White challenge was trending on social media — encouraging people to donate to animal shelters.

“We are encouraging folks to give $5 in honor of Betty White,” said Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

Hunter said 2021 was a slow year for adoptions, and with an annual cost of $600 thousand to run the shelter, $5 can go a long way.

“Any funds that we get will help us to keep the doors open so that we can not only help the pets in our shelter but help people in the community when they need help keeping their pets,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society is also saving up for a new shelter, and they plan on throwing a party for the animals on Monday, which is when White would’ve turned 100.

“We’re gonna blow them up with toys and treats and just anything we can do to try and make their day a little special, just in honor of Betty because we know she would’ve appreciated that,” Hunter said.

The Florence Humane Society will also be participating in the Betty White challenge.

Information on how to donate to the surrounding animal shelters can be found on their websites below.

