Artists travel to Myrtle Beach for Art in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of artists from across the country traveled to Myrtle Beach for the 47th Annual Art in the Park in Chapin Park.

Timothy Steller of Steller Artwork and Designs typically sells his art online, so shows like Art in the Park are special.

“The shows are my passion, just getting a chance to show it off to the people. You get to meet the artist, I get to explain the whole process, so it’s a much more personal, intimate event that way,” Steller said.

Steller started making his LED, wooden art pieces out of wooden palettes after making one for his son a few years ago.

“It’s a really unique little process from a palette on somebody’s road to on somebody’s wall,” Steller said.

The Florida-based artist traveled to Myrtle Beach for Art in the Park, and he wasn’t the only one who made a long drive for the weekend show.

Gabriela Diaz-Capt traveled from Ohio with her husband for the art show.

She originally made her Dudes Pant-Planters as a joke, but they quickly grew into something more. Now she travels all over the country to sell them.

“This is our job, our house income, so that’s what we do. Next week we go to Long Beach in New York, the next one is Michigan; that’s what we do. We always try to find new festivals and take our dudes with us. They behave very well; they are very easy to take care of,” Diaz-Capt said.

For both artists, Art in the Park something worth travelling for.

“Art is unlimited, it’s boundless, it’s what you make of it too. Just from making breakfast in the morning could be artwork for somebody just as to me, painting, so it’s just all about appreciating surroundings and realizing everything is art, so just sit back and enjoy it,” Steller said.

To view or purchase Timothy Steller’s art, click here.

To view or purchase Gabriela Diaz-Capt’s art, click here.