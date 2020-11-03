As COVID-19 forces restaurants outside, Conway looks to expand outdoor dining, cafes

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway leaders are looking to expand outdoor dining options in the city, which became more necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it’s not as cool as it was Monday, you’d likely find residents or Coastal Carolina University students outside enjoying a meal.

“It’s keeping with everything that new, hip and vibrant in downtown Conway, and allows people to enjoy that wonderful climate that we have,” said Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.

As medical experts say outdoor dining is a safer option during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Conway has adapted its rules.

“Some of our restaurants wouldn’t have been able to be open at all,” Mayor Blain-Bellamy said.

When Conway entered its state of emergency, the city started allowing outdoor dining and sidewalk cafes on public property. That’s because some businesses didn’t have enough room on their own properties for outdoor space.

Conway may soon make this “shared space” permanent.

“With that, they have certain requirements they have to meet,” said city planning director Mary Catherine Hyman. “They have to not only submit it to the planning commission, but also get council approval and insurance.”

“We’ve struggled with the question of whether or not to allow for outdoor dining for a couple of decades now, that I’m familiar with,” said Mayor Blain-Bellamy. “The pandemic has forced us, in the interest of health, to spread out.”

The mayor also says this could be a positive out of a terrible situation since the city has pushed to attract more business to the riverfront and historic downtown.

“People who would come up on a boat would obviously want to enjoy the fresh air as they dine,” she said. “That is just not restricted to the riverfront, but all of downtown.”

Mayor Blain-Bellamy also says city council could vote to make the outdoor dining regulations permanent as soon as January.