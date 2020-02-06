As crews search for lost Colo. boy originally from Loris, city prays and supports family

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County community is hoping that a lost Colorado boy, who’s originally from their city, is found.

Almost 2,000 miles away from the Colorado Springs area, where 11-year-old Gannon Stauch went missing, dozens of people in Loris pray he returns home safely.

“I want the opportunity to meet him,” said Melissa Todd, a family friend who helped organize a downtown vigil Wednesday night. “That’s why I’ve done this tonight, so we can help pray, help get the word out.”

Churches in Loris and the Green Sea community have also held vigils for Gannon this week.

Gannon was born in Horry County and grew up in Loris, then moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. His mother Landen Hiott and his grandparents still live near Loris.

Our sister station KXRM in Colorado Springs reports Gannon was last seen outside his home on Jan. 27. Search parties have been looking for him ever since and Hiott is helping those crews search.

She released a video statement with Gannon’s father and sister Wednesday.

“He’s full of life,” said Hiott. “He’s happy, he’s energetic, he loves sports, he loves Sonic. Every single day, he has to tell me a joke. He looks forward to telling me something silly and I’m afraid that I may never see that again or hear it.”

The goal of Wednesday night’s vigil was to show support for Gannon’s family, waiting to hear he’s returning home.

“He’s like our goddaughter,” Todd said. “She was born at a pound, 10 ounces. He was born at a pound, six ounces, so he is a little, tiny hero.”

An Horry County police spokesperson says the department is not involved in the case.