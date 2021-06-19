As July 4th nears, Myrtle Beach issues reminder that fireworks are illegal in city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – With the July 4th holiday approaching, Myrtle Beach city officials are reminding visitors and residents that it is illegal to sell, possess or use fireworks in the city.

Violations are considered a misdemeanor, subject to a fine and/or jail time.

There will be several professional fireworks displays across the city during the holiday period, including the following:

• 10 p.m., Friday, July 2 – Broadway at the Beach

• After the game, Friday, July 2 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium

• After the game, Saturday, July 3 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium

• After the game, Sunday, July 4 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Stadium

• 10 p.m., Sunday, July 4 – Broadway at the Beach

• 10 p.m., Sunday, July 4 – From Second Avenue Pier, Ocean Boulevard

• 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 6 – Broadway at the Beach