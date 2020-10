HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person was injured after a car flipped over in Horry County Wednesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. in the area of Hwy 319 and Black Creek Road.

One person was taken to the hospital by third-party and said there was one other person in the vehicle, according to HCFR.

HCFR said a second person has not been located.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.