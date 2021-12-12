At least 4 South Carolina Red Cross workers headed to help tornado victims in Kentucky

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are among those being deployed to help with relief efforts after deadly tornadoes hit the nation’s midsection over the weekend, the agency said.

The Red Cross said Sunday that at least four of its disaster workers are deploying in-person to Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the areas hardest hit by the storms. More workers could be sent out later, the organization said.

The Red Cross and its partners are already working around the clock across multiple states to help those in need by making sure people affected by the storms have a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and “comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years.”

As of Saturday night, the Red Cross said at least eight emergency shelters were open in Kentucky, providing safe refuge to about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee. In addition, the Red Cross has has also provided about 200 additional blood products to hospitals in areas hit by the storms.

“With such widespread damage, families will need support for weeks to come, and the Red Cross will be there for as long as necessary,” the organization said in a news release.

Anyone who wants to contribute financially or donate blood or platelets during the relief effort can visit the Red Cross website or call 800-RED CROSS. Contributions are also accepted through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.