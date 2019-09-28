At least one hurt after motorcycle hits mattress on Highway 707 in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – At least one person is hurt after a wreck on Highway 707 involving a motorcycle and a mattress.
It happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon near the Socastee Post Office, Highway Patrol tells News13.
Trooper Tidwell said the southbound lane was blocked until just after 1 p.m.
It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but Highway Patrol says it appeared the motorcycle driver ran over a mattress that was in the road.
Highway Patrol is still investigating what happened. No word on how the motorcycle driver is doing now.
Count on News13 for updates.
