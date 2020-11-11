Atlantic Beach approves plan for nightclub permits, penalties for violations

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach approved Monday a plan that creates a permit system for nightclubs and penalties for violations.

The ordinance goes into effect Dec. 9.

The ordinance states town council “finds and determines that some nightclubs within the town contribute to littering, public intoxication, traffic congestion, noise, disorderly conduct, assaults, and other similar problems.”

The ordinance says “safe nightclubs will not only protect the patrons of those nightclubs but the overall citizenry of Atlantic Beach, and enhance revitalization efforts.”

Nightclubs will now be required to apply for a permit. This also applies to nightclub entertainment promoters, which the ordinance defines as “any individual, partnership, corporation, or other entity or agent promoting any venue, performing artist(s), advertising services, or similar activities by contracting with a nightclub not owned and operated by the promoter.”

Permit applications can be picked up from the Atlantic Beach Police Department and returned upon completion for review. The annual permit fee is $50. Approval will be based on incidents occurring at the nightclub within the previous 12 months and any violations of the nightclub operating requirements.

Permit applications for the owner, promoter, and performer will include a name, date of birth, social security number, phone number, address, and the “venues of the last three performances by the live act wishing to be scheduled and the promoter handling the act” for background checks, including criminal history checks. A permit will not be issued if any of that information is not provided.

Permits will be valid for one year unless suspended or revoked. Permits can be renewed after a review of the previous year’s performance.

For live performances, a separate permit must be obtained at least 15 days before an event at no cost to nightclubs or promoters who already have a valid permit.

Nightclubs can’t operate without a permit or a ticket can be issued along with closing down the business until a permit can be obtained. Permits can be revoked at any time. If a permit is revoked, the $50 permit fee will not be refunded.