Town of Atlantic Beach cancels 2021 BikeFest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach BikeFest 2021 has been cancelled, according to officials with the town.

The town council also extended the declaration of emergency until June 1. The town council also extended the face covering ordinance until June 1.

Last year’s Bike Fest was postponed and later cancelled.

In 2019, it was estimated that the annual event drew in more than 20,000 people.

The NAACP filed a lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach alleging that the city and police discriminated against African American tourists, but a jury said the same actions would’ve been taken if race was not considered.