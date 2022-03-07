ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Bike Fest will return this year after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19, but changes could be made when it comes to open carry of guns and COVID-19 safety.

Town council members approved the return of the event in December and discussed it again at a meeting Monday night. The event has been an annual tradition since 1980.

“It’s been missing for a couple years, and the town is excited,” Mayor Jake Evans said. “We’ve got a bunch of vendors who are excited to come back. “Of course, everyone is excited to see bike fest come back to Atlantic Beach.”

Slight changes to the operator hours for vendors were approved in December. Initially, the vendor hours ran from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on May 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on May 28-29 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30. Monday night’s vote pushes the end times to one hour later for each day.

At January’s meeting, council members raised concerns about COVID-19 and whether it would be safe to hold the event. Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said a local doctor reached out about having a booth set up to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and do other screenings during the weekend. Council approved the request.

“That gives us a second step in trying to keep our people safe and protect the town from the COVID, Mayor Pro-Tem Josephine Isom

An ordinance up for first reading tonight was approved that would deny open carry weapons during all town festivals, including bike fest.

“This is being done to protect the health and safety of our community and our residents,” Quattlebaum said.

Atlantic Beach Bike Fest will take place during Memorial Day weekend. Vendor applications are due by March 31.