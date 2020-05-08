Atlantic Beach leaders to discuss public beach access, short-term rentals Friday

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Town of Atlantic Beach leaders will discuss public beach access and short-term rentals on Friday.

Town council will consider extending the town’s state of emergency. If the order is extended, it would keep public beach accesses closed and ban sort-term rentals through May 31.

The teleconference meeting will begin at noon.

