ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A decision on who will be Atlantic Beach’s next mayor has been delayed again.

Following an hours-long vote certification process that did not result in a decision on Thursday, the Atlantic Beach Election Commission held another meeting at 10 a.m. Friday for a recount of approximately 130 votes.

After the meeting got underway, incumbent Mayor Jake Evans expressed a concern about why there was no court reporter present, while there had been one present on Thursday. Court reporters are employed by the state.

After adjourning to address the issue and then going into executive session, which is closed to the public and media, Election Commission Chairman Joe Montgomery said he personally didn’t think there needed to be a court reporter present. He said he believed they only needed a secretary present, which they had, but he wanted to make sure he was doing everything the “right way”. So, a court reporter was requested. However, the court reporter wasn’t available until 2 p.m. Friday. At that point, the recount will start over.

News13’s Jackie LiBrizzi has been at the town’s community center for the vote certification and the recounts Thursday and Friday. Count on updates this afternoon.