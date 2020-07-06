Atlantic Beach passes mask ordinance, cancels Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach town council voted 4-0 (one member was not present) on a face covering requirement for all people at retail stores and all employees at restaurants and retailers.

The town council also voted to cancel Bikefest and extended the state of emergency until September 14.

