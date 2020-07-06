ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach town council voted 4-0 (one member was not present) on a face covering requirement for all people at retail stores and all employees at restaurants and retailers.
The town council also voted to cancel Bikefest and extended the state of emergency until September 14.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Rosewood residents protest county over flooding, mitigation plans
- Showers and storms becoming likely through mid week
- LIST: Where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas
- Atlantic Beach passes mask ordinance, cancels Bikefest
- “It’s been a struggle”: Myrtle Beach hotels see spike in cancellations following new travel advisory