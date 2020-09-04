Atlantic Beach passes ordinance placing temporary ban on Hwy 17 building

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach Town Council passed Friday an ordinance placing a temporary ban on building on Hwy 17.

The ordinance says the ban is in place for up to six months. No new building permits can be issued for the Highway Commercial zoning district during that period.

According to the ordinance, the ban is so the mayor and town council can “consider any recommendations the Planning Commission may have regarding the Town’s zoning districts and use provisions for the Highway Commercial zoning district, and any other matters recommended by the Commessioners, consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.”

Town council directed the Planning Commission to review the town’s zoning districts.

Exemptions from the ordinance include “federal, state, or local public projects otherwise authorized by law, properties with existing lawful agreements with the Town already in place, and those with valid vested rights.”

The main public concern was that no new businesses will be able to get a permit during this period.

The ban can be lifted before the six-month period is up.

Read the full ordinance below.

