ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Beach Bike Week kicks off Friday, and News13’s Maya Lockett spoke with event coordinators about their expectations for this year.

Despite the unfavorable weather forecast, vendors worked Thursday to set up the stage, food trucks and tents.

“Rain or shine, we’re going to make it do what to do,” said Desmond Gardner, entertainment coordinator for Atlantic Beach Sound Stage.

Atlantic Beach Sound Stage is the main source of entertainment for Atlantic Beach Bike Fest. The four-day event takes place Memorial Day Weekend, however, weather has become a concern for the town and vendors.

“It’ll certainly put a damper on business and the amount of people that come out and things of that nature,” Frank Watson, owner of Frank’s Franks, said.

Despite the potential downpours expected Friday and Saturday, everyone is staying optimistic.

“I don’t think it’s really going to matter, I think they’ll come out in droves anyway,” Watson said.

Another small business owner echoed that sentiment.

“We know rain or shine, it’s still going to be a good event,” said Elias Clayton, co-owner of Veggie Soul. “Regardless, we’re still going to do our thing, and there’s still going to be plenty of people here.”

The event attracts hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country. Town manager Benjamin Quattlebum said they expect the largest crowd they have had post-COVID-19.

The town also said it saw a drastic increase in retail and food vendors.

“That’s going to be fantastic for business,” Watson said. “This is one of the reasons why they have this town here too, because it helps the community out a whole lot and it’s just historical. We are a part of history.”

The event begins Friday, and people will have a chance to come down, get food, and listen to music until Memorial Day.