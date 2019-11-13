Atlantic Beach Town Council discuss new development plans

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Atlantic Beach’s Town Council discussed new development plans for the town.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council said they want to build hotels and other businesses on the oceanfront. Town Council passed a motion at the meeting to rezone certain areas for the projects.

Horry County Council member Orton Bellamy was at the meeting and says he supports the plans.

“From a buyer prospective, they know in advance what type of development on each given property based on tax and pin number. And with that information, you can formulate that to planning and zoning with the permits,” said Bellamy.

However, before any planning can begin the town must first pass an ordinance to reestablish its planning commission. The town also has to pass some amendments to its comprehensive plan and implement a flood damage prevention ordinance.

