Atlantic Beach Town Council holds off on decision about ‘Bikefest’

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach will decide later this year whether it wants to go ahead with its annual Bike Week event held over the Memorial Day weekend.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prompted discussion at Monday night’s town council meeting about whether it will be safe to have the festival. Councilwoman Joesphine Isom suggested waiting until sometime in March to decide, and council members agreed.

The annual Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, also known as “Atlantic Beach Bikefest” or “Black Bike Week,” would begin on May 27 and continue through May 30. The festival was canceled in 2021, and in 2020.

The festival attracted an estimated crowd of more than 20,000 people to the Grand Strand in 2019.

In other action Monday night, the council: