Attic of North Myrtle Beach home ‘fully involved’ on arrival of crews

Courtesy: Pat Dowling, City of North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city, tells News13 the fire happened at 909 9th Avenue South and the home’s attic was “fully involved” on arrival of crews.

The occupants of the home were inside at the time and smelled smoke. No injuries were reported.

