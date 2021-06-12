Attorney: Myrtle Beach company to remain in business amid fraud, money-laundering charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Grandeur Management, one of several companies and individuals accused in a federal indictment of visa fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, will remain in business, according to an attorney for the company.

“Pursuant to an understanding and agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Grandeur Management will remain in business, and will continue to provide the necessary labor force for many employers along the Grand Strand,” attorney Russell B. Long said in a statement.

The charges were announced Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, The Diplomatic Security Service, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“All employees will be paid monies owed to them as soon as possible, and are encouraged to maintain the status quo, and remain with Grandeur Management, Inc., and their current employers,” Long said.

In additon to Grandeur Management, the indictment also named Raja Imran Younas, Syed Rehan Naqvi, and Jessica Voight, Premier Laundry and Linen Supply LLC, Cenet USA LLC, Rida Naqvi LLC, and Hospitality Service Group LLC.

The conspirators allegedly submitted false and fraudulent visa petitions and misrepresented the positions, duties, pay rates, working conditions and living conditions to collect improper fees from people seeking H2B non-immigrant visas, according to the attorney’s office.