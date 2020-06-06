LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a wreck earlier this week.
Paul Hoffman, 46, of Little River, was pronounced dead at McLeod Seacoast Hospital shortly after the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
The collision happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of U.S. 17 in Little River.
Count on News13 for updates.
Latest Headlines
- Authorities identify pedestrian killed after crash in Little River Thursday
- VIDEO: Protesters block bridge in Florida, one seen riding on the hood of a vehicle
- Car in pond near Conway golf course Saturday morning
- McAllen man who waved chainsaw at protesters charged with assault
- One person shot in Atlantic Beach Saturday morning