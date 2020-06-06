Authorities identify pedestrian killed after crash in Little River Thursday

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a wreck earlier this week.

Paul Hoffman, 46, of Little River, was pronounced dead at McLeod Seacoast Hospital shortly after the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

The collision happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of U.S. 17 in Little River.

