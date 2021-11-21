Authorities investigate 2 unrelated incidents of people being hit by vehicles in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTAP) — Authorities were called to investigate separate, unrelated incidents Sunday afternoon involving people being hit by vehicles in Myrtle Beach.

The incidents happened at about the same time, and one on Highway 15 near Sessions Street involved an off-duty city employee who was not a police officer, Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said. That investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

Vest said the other incident happened in The Market Common near King’s Highway, where Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.