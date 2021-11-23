Pedestrian hit by van, killed while crossing Rush Road in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died Tuesday evening after being hit by a van while crossing a road in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 6 p.m. when the person was hit in the area of Long Avenue Extension and Rush Road. The person killed was crossing Rush Road and was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet van going south on Rush Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nike Pye said.

The driver of the van was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Pye said. He did not say whether the driver of the van is facing any charges.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.