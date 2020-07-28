WATCH: Baby alligator spotted on Pawleys Island beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A baby alligator was spotted on a Pawleys Island beach Tuesday.

The alligator was captured and will be released into a natural habitat, according to the department.

We had an unusual visitor to the beach a little while ago. He was wrangled up by our resident "Gator Lady". As a healthy juvenile he will be released into a natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/bI0R0AgZRH — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) July 28, 2020

Police said the alligator was healthy.

