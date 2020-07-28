WATCH: Baby alligator spotted on Pawleys Island beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A baby alligator was spotted on a Pawleys Island beach Tuesday.
The alligator was captured and will be released into a natural habitat, according to the department.
Police said the alligator was healthy.
