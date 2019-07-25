Baby found dead, Horry County police investigating

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with Horry County police are investigating after a baby was found dead on Monday.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call on Summer Drive after someone called 911 to report that the baby had died.

The responding officer says in the report that the baby was lying on a bed and was not breathing or conscious. The officer told the EMT the child was deceased and was “cold to the touch.”

The Criminal Investigations Division, Horry County Coroner’s Office, and DSS were all notified and responded to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.