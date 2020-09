NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A baby loggerhead turtle was rescued Monday in North Myrtle Beach.

The baby loggerhead turtle was stuck in a tide pool, according to North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue. Sea turtle patrol took him in for rehab for an injured flipper.

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue said the turtle will be released when it can swim on its own again.