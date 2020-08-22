Back to school bookbag and supply giveaway in Conway Saturday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Conway Sports and Fitness Center will be giving away bookbags and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The bookbag giveaway will be held Saturday, August 22, at 9:00 a.m. while supplies last.

The giveaway will be a drive-through pick-up at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center at 1515 Mill Pond Rd, Conway.

Students must be present to receive a book bag and school supplies.

