Baltimore woman drowns Tuesday in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Baltimore woman drowned near the 31st Ave. beach access in Atlantic Beach Tuesday, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

Police said a 49-year-old woman from Baltimore, Maryland was waist deep in the surf when her family lost sight of her just before 4:00 p.m.

Lifeguards from North Myrtle Beach were giving the victim CPR when police arrived and she was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center, police said.

The incident is under investigation. The identity of the woman has not been released.

LATEST HEADLINES: