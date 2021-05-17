Barefoot Landing to celebrate new LandShark Bar & Grill, other attractions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A new restaurant opening Wednesday is just one of several new attractions in store for those who visit Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

The new LandShark Bar & Grill overlooking Barefoot Lake will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Local officials, restaurant officials and representatives from Burroughs & Chapin, the parent company of Barefoot Landing, will attend the ceremony.

According to a news release, the restaurant will feature “American beach food with a fresh coastal twist” along with an outdoor stage hosting live music. It will also have a waterfront bar and patio, and there will be a pirate-themed shipwreck play area adjacent to the restaurant.

Barefoot Landing continues to enhance its already charming and unique lineup of experiences with new elements, as well as merchants, adding to the ambiance and environment that is distinctly coastal Carolina,” said Kim Kelley, marketing manager at Burroughs & Chapin. “Barefoot Landing is becoming not only the premier spot to shop and eat, but also a must-see, must-experience destination to bring the entire family to relax, and enjoy live music, entertainment and events throughout the year.”

Other newly opened retailers at Barefoot Landing include: Havens Marketplace, a home-decor store with furniture and accessories; Sea Bags, which features bags made from recycled sails; Spice & Tea Exchange, which features a variety of spices and teas, a tea bar and kitchen accessories; and Shining Sol Candle Co., which offers all natural wooden wick soy candles.

Several other retailers are scheduled to open in the near future. They include Byrd House Snacks, which will feature a wide selection of cheese crackers; The Bake Sale, which will offer offer cookies, brownies, various flavors of rice krispie treats and other confections; Mulligans Golf Gift Store, which will also have home and office décor, books, drinkware, golf balls, tees, towels and more.

In addition, This & That, located on the Waterway by Taco Mundo, is a collection of vendors selling various items include homemade decor, jewelry and signs to crafters and artisans. The vendors will also host a craft fair on the lawn located next to their store on occasional Sundays throughout the year. Also Toy Kingdom, featuring soft toys, books and other fun items for kids, is set to return next to Master’s Editions Fine Art Gallery.

Barefoot Landing recently welcomed Crooked Hammock Brewery, an all-ages backyard escape experience featuring a working brewery; restaurant; and Tortuga Island, a bar over the water. Crooked Hammock Brewery includes its own selection of craft brews, made-from-scratch, backyard cookout style menu items, corn hole, bocce ball, hammocks and fire pits to go along with live music and year-round events.

Barefoot Landing is at 4898 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach.