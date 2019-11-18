BBB warns of Facebook gift exchange scam ahead of holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – For some people the Christmas season starts November 1st and for others the day after Thanksgiving.

No matter when you start decorating, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers of a Facebook gift exchange that is actually illegal to participate in.

The “Secret Sister” gift exchange first emerged in 2015 on Facebook.

The BBB and FTC has worked every year since to wipe the illegal scam out, however, the chain letter social media post persists.

“It is a pyramid scheme, but it sounds like a lot of fun,” said Renee Wikstrom of the Grand Strand BBB.

The post entices people to join the gift exchange that promises up to 36 gifts to your door step in exchange for one 10 dollar gift.

A person is asked for their address, phone number, and other personal information, as well as being asked to recruit friends to join the exchange.

Wikstrom says scammers often use fake names on the exchange list and use personal addresses to collect the majority of gifts.

Participants usually end up with nothing and scammers make a lot of money.

“When you start sending gifts to people they just come to [the scammer] and [the scammers] wind up making lots of money with gift cards,” said Wikstrom.

The BBB advises only participating in gift exchange games with people you know.

“If you want to do a secret sister exchange with your friends, make sure you know everybody on that list and that it is indeed between a group of people that you know and trust. If you see something on Facebook and you don’t know where it’s coming from nine times out of ten, it’s going to be scam,” said Wikstrom.