Life-threatening injuries reported after Aynor crash

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash near Aynor.

A two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Hwy. 501 beach-bound and WM Nobles Road, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter was requested, but not used, Casey said.

Beach-bound lanes in the area were closed for a period of time.

Count on News13 for updates.