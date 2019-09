MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the Carolinas, beachgoers along the Grand Stand are taking the time to enjoy the beach over the holiday weekend.

Longboarders were seen taking advantage of the high tides this morning near Springmaid Pier.

With the threat of more intense rip currents, lifeguards had their red flags up to warn people not to go out in the water past their waist.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach South Carolina’s coast by Thursday morning.