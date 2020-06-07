“Beachside Chats” being held at Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach’s Neighborhood Services Department, along with community members, are inviting the public to “Beachside Chats.”

The event started at 6 p.m. and is being held at Chapin Park.

Neighborhood Services says it will begin ‘series of discussions on race, healing, peace and understanding the differences within our communities.’

Those attending are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

