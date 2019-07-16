Beat the heat, be like Bram

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As this heatwave continued the Horry County Police Department is reminding people to take time to make sure they don’t suffer any heat-related injuries.

K-9 Officer Bram shows one example of this, taking the opportunity to cool out with a nice swim.

Other ways to stay healthy in the heat are to:

  • Retreat to a cool, shaded place if you feel overheated.
  • Drink plenty of water/fluids 
  • Never leave anyone in a hot car 
  • Take it easy during the hottest hours
  • Wear sunscreen and protective gear

