Beat the heat, be like Bram

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As this heatwave continued the Horry County Police Department is reminding people to take time to make sure they don’t suffer any heat-related injuries.
K-9 Officer Bram shows one example of this, taking the opportunity to cool out with a nice swim.
Other ways to stay healthy in the heat are to:
- Retreat to a cool, shaded place if you feel overheated.
- Drink plenty of water/fluids
- Never leave anyone in a hot car
- Take it easy during the hottest hours
- Wear sunscreen and protective gear