Best places to eat in Myrtle Beach after 10 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Look, we get it. Maybe you forgot to eat. Maybe you’re on vacation, and not used to the time change. Or, maybe you’ve been up late, and want to finish off a night of drinking with a pizza.

We don’t judge.

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to get food in Myrtle Beach to help satisfy any late-night munchies you have. A business had to have at least 50 reviews to qualify for the list. Hours are accurate as of the time of publication.

Here are 10 of the best restaurants that are open after 10 p.m., according to Yelp:

Atlas Tap House

Location: 1004 Chester St.

Four and a half stars out of 276 reviews

Hours: Open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day on Mondays through Fridays, and from noon to 2 a.m. the next day on Saturdays and Sundays

Atlas Tap House knows why you’re there. With options like a hangover burger, pulled pork tacos and a fiesta pork sandwich, it boasts pub food with a twist. That, “all paired with a really unique atmosphere and a STELLAR backporch with games and live tunes,” makes a great experience, according to one reviewer.

Caldas Coal Fired Pizza

Location: 3218 Waccamaw Blvd.

Four stars out of 132 reviews

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. the next day on Fridays and Saturdays

Caldas Coal Fired Pizza’s menu includes favorites like pizzas, wings, meatballs and calzones. Yelp users called it cozy and clean, with a comment claiming, “By far the best pizza around. Eating it reminds me of home, NY/NJ style pizza. Amazing crust, cheese and the sauce is amazing.”

Pine Lakes Tavern

Location: 5201 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 54 reviews

Hours: 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. every day

The tavern claims to locally source its fish, meat and produce, and said it makes its own sauces, dips and marinades. Its menu is constantly changing, and visitors said it is a good place to watch a game. “The beers are cheap and the food was SO good,” a review reads.

Soho Steak & Seafood Sushi Bar

Location: 407 21st Ave. N.

Three and a half stars out of 680 reviews

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day

The sushi bar doesn’t limit its options. Its menu includes sushi and steak, along with pasta and seafood. Reviewers liked the rooftop ambiance and cosmopolitan theme. “For our trip to Myrtle Beach, this was the best restaurant we visited,” a customer wrote. “It’s definitely worth stopping by.”

8th Ave Tiki Bar & Grill

Location: 708 N. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 313 reviews

Hours: Noon to 1 a.m. the next day on Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 2 a.m. the next day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Stop by the tiki bar for ocean views, Mediterranean dishes, craft beers and dozens of available cocktails. Visitors loved the pizza and live music, with one stating, “I love the vibe out there when the sun goes down…right on the beach and you can get a great view.”

The Bowery

Location: 110 9th Ave. N.

Three and a half stars out of 154 reviews

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day every day

Visitors called the rustic, southern-themed eatery an “underrated” spot on the Grand Strand. “Must visit,” one person wrote. “Legendary that’s all you have to say.”

Fat Tuesday

Location: 1318 Celebrity Circle

Four stars out of 76 reviews

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day every day

Yelp users liked the chain’s large selection of sugary cocktails, gummy bear shots and outdoor seating, with one person commenting, “I will be back during my next trip to Myrtle Beach.”

Mako’s On the Boulevard

Location: 2001 S. Ocean Blvd.

Three and a half stars out of 102 reviews

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day

Mako’s On the Boulevard is a prime location for buffalo shrimp, crab legs, burgers or quesadillas. Visitors said the food is a consistent quality and pairs well with fishbowl frozen cocktails. “I don’t know if I was just starving from spending so much time on the beach, or if I had a few too many drinks but these were the best darn nachos I think I’ve ever had,” a reviewer wrote.

Finn McCools Irish Pub & Eatery

Location: 501 Lake Arrowhead Road

Three and a half stars out of 110 reviews

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day

Would it be an Irish pub without fish and chips? Try that, on top of shrimp, sandwiches, wings and onion rings. One customer wrote that their waiter brought out a chocolate mouse as a surprise for their child, and that it seemed like the type of spot locals would love. “The food was better than you would expect a casual pub could be, especially for the price,” a comment reads. “The fresh chips were spot on.”

Magoo’s Sports & Spirits

Location: 3308 Waccamaw Blvd.

Three stars out of 60 reviews

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day on Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day on Saturdays and Sundays

A local favorite, the sports bar offers the expected burgers, sandwiches and chicken wings. Visitors warn to choose the non-smoking side of the bar if you don’t want to inhale any ash. “Best wings in Myrtle,” one person wrote. “Period!!”