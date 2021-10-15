The brewing operation at Tidal Creek Brewery is pictured in July 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Ditch that red Solo cup and find your new favorite Myrtle Beach hangout.

The Grand Strand offers up every vibe for a cold drink, whether you prefer a restaurant, a bar or a party atmosphere.

In order to qualify for the list, an establishment had to receive at least 50 reviews, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to local businesses.

Here are some of the best places to get a beer in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

New South Brewing

Location: 1109 Campbell St.

Four and a half stars out of 110 reviews

New South Brewing is “off the beaten path but well worth the hunt,” according to Yelp users. The brewery is described as friendly and low key, with games and lots of size options for drinks. “Love this place!” a review reads. “It’s tucked away but what a spread!”

Atlas Tap House

Location: 1004 Chester St.

Four and a half stars out of 280 reviews

Offering options like a hangover burger and pulled pork tacos, Atlas Tap House boasts pub food with a twist. The business is open every day until 2 a.m. and is a place to commonly find locals at. “It tasted so good compared to other places we tried my gosh we finished every bit,” according to a customer. “I definitely recommend this place if you want good food. Don’t let the entrance deceive you, it’s enchanting inside and will not disappoint.”

Tidal Creek Brewhouse

Location: 3421 Knoles St.

Four stars out of 52 reviews

Located in the Market Common, Tidal Creek Brewhouse offers craft beer and coffee made in small batches on site, a dog park and a large outdoor space. Stop by for brunch and a meal with other locals. “Nice friendly place and a warm atmosphere and really good beer,” a review said. “Life is good.”

Bumstead’s Pub

Location: 400 Joe White Ave.

Four and a half stars out of 78 reviews

Bumsteam’s Pub is “a little touch of Europe just off the beach with all the warmth and charm of an old English pub.” With more than 150 brands of beer, visitors called it “a great little pub with tons of character” and that “if you get bored here, that’s on you bruh.”

The Grumpy Monk

Location: 1317 Celebrity Circle

Four stars out of 254 reviews

Stop by to try sushi, a sandwich or a taco. Yelp users loved The Grumpy Monk so much that another location, located at 4545 Hwy 501, also made the list. “Live music,” a review reads. “Tasty food. Decently priced drinks. What more could you ask for…”

44 & King

Location: 515 44th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 258 reviews

Bring your dog to 44 & King to enjoy a “modern twist on Southern comfort pub food,” craft cocktails and locally made liquors and beers. One Yelp review said that “The food was GREAT and the service was TOP NOTCH!! Highly recommend!!”

Strong Waters Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

Location: 2005 N. Ocean Blvd. Ste. A

Four stars out of 102 reviews

Try a taco, lobster macaroni, a unique drink or any of the other options on the small menu. “Best food and drinks we had during our time at Myrtle Beach!” a review reads. “Truly of quality.”

Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar

Location: 9550 Shore Dr.

Three and a half stars out of 82 reviews

Go to Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar for views of the beach, live music and a large selection of different types of drinks. There is no food on the menu, customers warned, but there is a view of the beach and a fun atmosphere. “Sit at the bar,” a user wrote. “Sit on the deck. Look out to the ocean. Get ready to partay!”

Pine Lakes Tavern

Location: 5201 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 54 reviews

Pine Lakes Tavern locally sources its meat and produce, and makes it sauces, dips and marines itself. The menu is constantly evolving, offering something new on every visit. “What a totally wonderful dive bar!” a reviewer said. “Even had the obligatory naked woman painting in the men’s room and highly worn picnic tables out back.”

The Barrel Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 2303 S. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 103 reviews

Kick back with a cold one and watch sports, play pool or try out a pizza or a burger. Yelp users recommend the wings and chicken tenders. “Nice pool tables and a clean little bar you’ll fall in love with, like we did!” one visitor wrote.